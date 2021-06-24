Chris Paul is one of the greatest point guards of all time and with each new season, he continues to prove just how legendary he truly is. Unfortunately, Paul has yet to win a championship in his career and he's also never even made it to the Finals. While he has played on some incredible teams in Houston and Los Angeles, it feels as though his best shot at a title is this season with the Phoenix Suns. The Suns are just two games away from the NBA Finals and with the Clippers shorthanded, the Suns have a great shot to finish this series off sooner rather than later.

Over the past two games, the Suns have been without Paul due to the fact that he was placed under COVID-19 protocols. Yesterday, it was revealed that Paul had been taken out of COVID protocols, and now, the Suns are listing him as "available" for tonight's game. Simply put, there is a very good chance Paul will be in the lineup tonight.

While the Suns were great in Games 1 and 2, it was clear that they could have used their superstar point guard. With Paul coming back, the Clippers are going to find it very hard to come back, especially since Kawhi Leonard remains unavailable.

Needless to say, Game 3 is going to be a lot of fun, and it will be interesting to see how the Suns react with their leader back on the court.

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images