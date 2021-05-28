Chris Paul is one of the best point guards to ever play the game and while he has never won a championship, there is no denying that he has had a phenomenal career. This season, he was able to lead the Phoenix Suns to the second seed in the Western Conference alongside of Devin Booker and in the playoffs, they are up against the Los Angeles Lakers. With the series tied at 1-1, the Suns were looking to go into Los Angeles and steal a win last night. In the end, it was the Lakers who came out victorious, while Paul struggled with his shoulder.

Following the game, Paul noted that Scott Foster was the referee and if you know anything about CP3, it's that he hates Scott Foster. In fact, Paul even made mention of the fact that he has lost the last 11 games where Foster was officiating.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

“Just try to be vocal. Try to match it with the energy…We got to try to limit their free-throw attempts. They’re shooting a lot of free throws, last game, tonight. If I was a betting man, 11 games in a row (the number of playoff games he has lost consecutively with Foster officiating a game he has played in). Eleven games in a row.” Paul told the media. “It is what it is, keep trying to get ready. Like I said, prepare always, always. And we’ll see what happens. Eleven in a row.”

With the Lakers up 2-1 in the series, Paul will be praying for Scott Foster to go somewhere else as the referee is clearly bad luck for the Suns star. As for the series itself, the Lakers look really good right now, especially with LeBron James and Anthony Davis playing like the superstars we know them to be.

