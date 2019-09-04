ESPN has today unleashed the photos from ESPN The Magazine's 2019 Body Issue, which includes Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul.

As part of the shoot, the 34-year old veteran spoke with ESPN about how he has transformed his body over the course of his 14-year career, and which NBA body he most covets. When asked if he could swap bodies with any NBA player for a day, CP3 explained that he's mainly just interested in stealing the height of one of the biggest centers in the game today.

"I don't necessarily need the body -- I just want the height, you know what I mean? Let me get Boban [Marjanovic's] height. He's over 7? Let me get that height. It's over for everybody. We ain't even going to play the games."

Paul also discussed his decision to go vegan, which body part he is most proud of, and how his routine has drastically changed since he entered the league out of Wake Forest.

"My rookie year there was a McDonald's right by where we practiced, and I'd stop and get a McGriddle combo every day. Every day. And I'd usually get an extra hash brown and try to get a bigger orange juice. And I would get home, and my brother and I would get Chick-fil-A. As long as it wasn't Sunday, we would get Chick-fil-A on the way home. And then we would usually order pizza at night. We didn't know any different. We were young, first time living away from home. But everything's a lot different now. Some of the biggest choices I make daily are what I put into my body."

The 2019 Body Issue, which officially hits newsstands on September 6, will mark its final appearance in print after 21 years.

In addition to CP3, ESPN The Magazine's Body Issue will feature the New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, UFC champion Amanda Nunes, the entire Philadelphia Eagles' offensive line, Cleveland Browns lineman Myles Garrett, Evander Kane of the San Jose Sharks, WNBA player Liz Cambage, basketball Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman, former UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi, soccer star Kelley O'Hara, and four-time major champion Brooks Koepka.