Chris Paul has been having an outstanding season with the Oklahoma City Thunder. When he was traded to the team, there were fears that they would be bottom feeders with no chance of making it to the NBA playoffs. Instead, they have been the shock of the season. They are currently fifth in the Western Conference and have a legitimate shot at overtaking the Houston Rockets for fourth. If this were to happen, they would have home-court advantage in the first round of the postseason.

Last night, Paul and the Thunder defeated the Boston Celtics, in Boston. At one point during the game, Paul took exception to something that was said by a fan who was sitting courtside. As you can see in the clip below, Paul walks up to the fan and shakes his hand before giving him a bit of an earful. The teenager was sitting with some of his friends and seemed shocked by the exchange.

Fans get caught talking spicy all the time and because NBA players are so close to the fans, they can talk back and engage in the banter. This was a teachable moment for the young Celtics fan and Paul made sure to be the adult in the situation. With this in mind, we hope the fan thinks twice before disrespecting one of the best point guards in the league, again.