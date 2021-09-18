Chloe Bailey may be just 23 years old, but she’s already built herself an incredibly impressive resume and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Earlier this month, the singer performed her debut solo single “Have Mercy” at the MTV VMAs, and she didn’t hesitate to put on quite the show.

After singing her heart out and dancing along to the track’s catchy beat, Bailey threw herself onto the stage, still giving the audience her all as she sassily grinned against the floor.

As the song came to an end, the camera zoomed in closer to the star’s face as she promptly gave the microphone a sensual lick and the crowd erupted into applause.

When performing in front of such a big audience it’s easy to imagine the kind of nerves that Bailey was dealing with as she paraded around in her bright pink ensemble.

From just watching the clip, you wouldn’t guess that Bailey is new to performing solo, but according to a recent tweet from the singer, she was so intensely focused on putting on a great show that she doesn’t remember her iconic microphone lick.

“I swear I didn’t even know I licked the mic until I watched the performance back,” she wrote, followed by a train of humorous emojis.

The “Do It” singer is best known for the music she makes with her little sister in their R&B duo, Chloe & Halle, but because of the latter being cast in Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Chloe has had more time to focus on making music alone.

Watch Bailey’s energy-packed VMAs performance for yourself in the clip below.