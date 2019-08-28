Fresh off opening Griselda’s “Almighty Tour” shows in New York City and Los Angeles, Chino The Nobody is back with a new visual.

Directed by @thirtyfivenar, the Queens native freestyles over Mobb Deep's classic "Quiet Storm" beat while driving through the streets of Los Angeles. Chino's yet to be titled new project is expected to drop before the new year, so be on the lookout for that in the coming months. In the meantime, you can stream his entire catalog on all streaming platforms.

Check out the new video for one of his latest tracks, "Quiet Hope," in the video embedded below.