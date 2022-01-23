mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Chino Cappin' Links With 21 Lil Harold For "Ed, Edd, Eddy"

Thomas Galindo
January 23, 2022 17:37
29 Views
00
0
Alamo RecordsAlamo Records
Alamo Records

Ed, Edd, Eddy
Chino Cappin Feat. 21 Lil Harold

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Stream Chino Cappin's first single of 2022 with 21 Lil Harold.


Georgia artist Chino Cappin' stepped his game up in August with his Ladders album, which included hits like "Fake Love" and "Hot Shit" with Metro Marrs. Now, to kick off the new year right, he is back with the melodic masterpiece "Ed, Edd, Eddy," released on Jan. 14.


With Saweetie references and drug talk, Chino Cappin' opens up the song with a handful of verses and his catchy hook. To close off the second portion of the song, 21 Savage signee, Slaughter Gang certified 21 Lil Harold dominates with his verse that's aided with Chino's background vocals.

Check out Chino Cappin' and 21 Lil Harold's new track "Ed, Edd, Eddy" below.

Quotable Lyrics
Percocets or addys it don't matter I be geekin'
She know what it is, don't hit my phone when you be tweakin'
Yes sir, dropped her off right on the block and then I left her
I drop dick off in her mouth she say her neck hurt
She gon' let me fuck her friend I fuck her better
Ever since I signed my deal they be like, 'N***a what's the deal now?'

Chino Cappin
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  29
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Chino Cappin 21 Lil Harold
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Chino Cappin' Links With 21 Lil Harold For "Ed, Edd, Eddy"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject