Chino Cappin' Links With 21 Lil Harold For "Ed, Edd, Eddy"

Georgia artist Chino Cappin' stepped his game up in August with his Ladders album, which included hits like "Fake Love" and "Hot Shit" with Metro Marrs. Now, to kick off the new year right, he is back with the melodic masterpiece "Ed, Edd, Eddy," released on Jan. 14.

With Saweetie references and drug talk, Chino Cappin' opens up the song with a handful of verses and his catchy hook. To close off the second portion of the song, 21 Savage signee, Slaughter Gang certified 21 Lil Harold dominates with his verse that's aided with Chino's background vocals.

Check out Chino Cappin' and 21 Lil Harold's new track "Ed, Edd, Eddy" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Percocets or addys it don't matter I be geekin'

She know what it is, don't hit my phone when you be tweakin'

Yes sir, dropped her off right on the block and then I left her

I drop dick off in her mouth she say her neck hurt

She gon' let me fuck her friend I fuck her better

Ever since I signed my deal they be like, 'N***a what's the deal now?'