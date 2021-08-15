Chino Capping Is Climbing "Ladders"

Chino Cappin is slowly blowing up. The Georgia representer mixes singing with rapping to find a balance of melodic trap music. He allows his vocals to bless the track with minimal auto-tune, which is refreshing to hear in 2021. On his latest project Ladders, Chino Cappin blesses fans with one of the best projects of the summer. Ladders runs for 10 tracks, which is too short in our opinion. However, Chino really does shine on those tracks.

Ladders features appearances from Metro Mars and Enchanting. The limited features make sense on such a short project, and it gives Chino Cappin the ability to really show his power as a solo artist. Tracks like "Shine" and "Love You Better" really resonated with us and will be added to our playlists. Make sure to check out Ladders by Chino Cappin, streaming everywhere now.