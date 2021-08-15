mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Chino Capping Is Climbing "Ladders"

Karlton Jahmal
August 14, 2021 22:38
51 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Ladders
Chino Cappin

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Take the ladder up.


Chino Cappin is slowly blowing up. The Georgia representer mixes singing with rapping to find a balance of melodic trap music. He allows his vocals to bless the track with minimal auto-tune, which is refreshing to hear in 2021. On his latest project Ladders, Chino Cappin blesses fans with one of the best projects of the summer. Ladders runs for 10 tracks, which is too short in our opinion. However, Chino really does shine on those tracks. 

Ladders features appearances from Metro Mars and Enchanting. The limited features make sense on such a short project, and it gives Chino Cappin the ability to really show his power as a solo artist. Tracks like "Shine" and "Love You Better" really resonated with us and will be added to our playlists. Make sure to check out Ladders by Chino Cappin, streaming everywhere now.

Chino Cappin Ladders
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Chino Capping Is Climbing "Ladders"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject