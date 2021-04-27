Chino Cappin
- NewsChino Cappin’ Shares New Album, "Permanently Scarred"Chino Cappin’s new album, "Permanently Scarred," is here.By Cole Blake
- NewsChino Cappin' Links With 21 Lil Harold For "Ed, Edd, Eddy"Stream Chino Cappin's first single of 2022 with 21 Lil Harold.By Thomas Galindo
- NewsChino Capping Is Climbing "Ladders"Take the ladder up. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsChino Cappin' & Metro Mars Flow On "Hot Shit"Chino Cappin' continues to impress with his versatility on "Hot Shit"By Joe Abrams
- NewsChinoCappin Is Back With "F*CC It, BaCC To BasiCs"ChinoCappin shares his new project. By Aron A.
- NewsChino Cappin Levels Up On New Single "On My Last"Chino Cappin delivers his latest single, "On My Last." By Aron A.