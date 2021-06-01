After 41 years of birth limits, the country is set to allow couples to have up to three children each.
After over four decades of having a two-child per couple birthing limit, the Communist Party of China (CPC) is easing up on the restrictions. According to state-run news agency Xinhua News Agency, on Monday (May 31st), a meeting with the CPC leadership, including President Xi Jinping, was held to discuss "measures to actively address the aging of the population" over the next five years.
Married couples will not be able to have up to three children with government support provided, reversing the previous two-limit policy. The announcement follows one over five years ago allowing couples to have two children after the nation ended its longstanding one-child policy. Birth limits were introduced in China in the 80s in order to limit population growth.
China Photos/Getty Images
"Implementing the policy and relevant supporting measures will help improve China's population structure, actively respond to the aging population, and preserve the country's human resource advantages," the news agency's report explained.
Feng Li/Getty Images
During the meeting on Monday, CPC leaders also discussed increasing the retirement age to allow for continued health services and pensions. China currently boasts one of the lowest retirement ages in the world--60 for most men and 50 for most women.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Right now, there's no word on when these policies are set to go into effect.
[via]