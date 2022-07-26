Chief Keef Shows Off His "Tony Montana Flow"

Chief Keef's been busy recently. In April, he announced a new partnership with the denim brand True Religion. Then, in June, he launched his own label, 43B, and brought on Lil Gnar as its first signee. But all these moves don't mean that Keef's been too busy to rap.

On a new track with Akachi, the legendary Chicago Drill rapper brings some hard-hitting bars. The track's instrumental goes hard with a walloping 808 and intimidating horn section backed by swirling synth lines. Keef takes his time over the track, making sure every line sinks in. And there's certainly some eyebrow-raising lines, like "I'm smoking on that musty call me arm pit," or "You can get ya Gyro'd, n***a, no Tzatziki." At the end of the short song, which lasts a little over two minutes, Keef switches up his flow into a punctuated melody where words deteriorate into little more than sounds.

Check out the song below, and let us know what you think of it in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Shorty said, "When the last time you been in Chicago Sosa?"

She like, "When the f**k you gon' stop smokin' that Petrol Sosa?"

She like, "You smokin' gas but first was that red stuff Sosa"

She like, "You ridin' foreigns but first it was the metro Sosa"