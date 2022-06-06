Chief Keef is launching 43B, a new record label in partnership with RBC Records and BMG. The outfit will be helmed by Keef’s long-time manager Idris Dykes as CEO as well as Sophie Kautz as head of A&R and marketing. The label's first signee will be Atlanta rapper Lil Gnar.

“43B has been a passion project of mine for over a year and I’m ready to give artists that are changing the game a label where they can really succeed," Keef said in a press release, according to Complex. "I’ve been independent for almost 10 years, so I want to pass on my knowledge of the industry to artists who are shifting the culture so they can make it to the top.”



Johnny Nunez / Getty Images

43B, which Keef says stands for "Forget Everybody," will work on both distribution and marketing services for artists and producers.

"We have spent the last 2 years building out this in-house team with BMG and developing a boutique & tailor-fitted framework for the label to ensure the success of our roster," added Kautz. "43B will operate on an artist-friendly model, giving our artists and producers the means to flourish in their careers."

Dykes added that the label will focus on “forward-thinking” and “innovative” ideas, which is fitting for an artist who fans recently claimed to be the most influential rapper from the 2010s.

Keef's albums, Sorry 4 the Weight, Thot Breaker, and Mansion Musick, were all released through RBC Records which was later acquired by BMG.

Lil Gnar recently shared a new project titled Die Bout It, which includes a collaboration with Keef as well as features from Lil Keed, Tory Lanez, Lil Uzi Vert, Trippie Redd, and more.

