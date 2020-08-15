mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Chelsea Collins & 24kGoldn Make A Great Team On "Water Run Dry"

Alexander Cole
August 15, 2020 11:54
122 Views
01
0
Image via Chelsea CollinsImage via Chelsea Collins
Image via Chelsea Collins

Water Run Dry
Chelsea Collins Feat. 24kGoldn

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
25% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Chelsea Collins and 24kGoldn offered up a summer banger with "Water Run Dry."


Chelsea Collins has been a bubbling artist as of late and fans are starting to catch to her ability to craft catchy songs while also showcasing a pretty great voice. Her most recent effort is a song called "Water Run Dry" and it features the likes of 24kGoldn who recently achieved a huge milestone by gracing the cover of XXL's Freshman List.

On this track, we can definitely hear the summer vibes shining through as both artists provide melodic verses about relationships and how it feels to be close to someone. Unlike the trend of songs that deal with heartbreak, this track firmly plants itself in the love category, which helps it stand out in the sea of negativity.

Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Tryna wake up (Yeah) with you naked (Yeah)
And make up for the times that we wasted (Wasted)
On the fake friends (Friends), and the fake love (Love)
'Cause I'm a savage and you a real one (Yeah)

Chelsea Collins
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  1
  0
  122
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Chelsea Collins 24kGoldn new music new song Water Run Dry
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Chelsea Collins & 24kGoldn Make A Great Team On "Water Run Dry"
01
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject