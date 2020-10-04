CHASETHEMONEY & Duke Deuce Have No Time To Waste On "Jack N Jill"

CHASETHEMONEY is one of the most recognizable producers in hip-hop right now as his producer tag can be heard at the beginning of various hit songs. The artist has been looking to team up with a wide variety of artists, and most recently, he linked up with the likes of Duke Deuce for a new track called "Jack N Jill."

With this track, Duke Deuce turns the infamous story of Jack and Jill into something much grittier. The Memphis rapper provides quick and sharp flows over the top of CHASETHEMONEY's aggressive production which features some loud and heavy 808s. Overall, it's a simple yet effective track that clocks in under two minutes.

Give this one a spin, and let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Jack N Jill they popped a pill

And took it down with some water

Jill got pound, you kicked her out

Her Uber came right after