LaVar Ball has come under fire recently for his comments towards ESPN First Take host Molly Qerim last week. Since those comments, Ball has been banned from ESPN and the man himself has responded to the comments saying he meant nothing sexual by them. LaVar is never one to mince words and has been hyping his kids up for the better part of the decade. It's rare we see a father get so much air time but when you're as entertaining as LaVar, it's easy to see why networks have dollar signs in their eyes when they see him go on a rant.

TMZ recently caught up with NBA analyst Charles Barkley and asked him about LaVar's recent exploits. Barkley didn't let up and went in on the Ball family patriarch, referring to the man as a "village idiot."

"Wherever LaVar Ball is, there's a village missing an idiot," Barkley said. "We should just keep LaVar off television. That would be the best way to be."

Barkley also stated that LaVar's antics are hurting his three sons, especially Lonzo.

"It's really unfair to his son. His son is a good player and a nice kid," Barkley explained.

Barkley went on to say that LaVar is "an idiot in all 50 states" and that moving to New Orleans won't change anything. Harsh words indeed, although not surprising coming from Charles.