The NBA Finals begin on Thursday and will be one of the more interesting matchups we've seen in years as the Toronto Raptors will take on the Golden State Warriors who are looking to win three-straight NBA Titles. As of right now, the Warriors are the heavy favorites to win the series thanks to just how many star players they have, as well as all of the championship experience that's on the team. Now that the Finals are set, analysts around the league are making their predictions as to who they think will win it all.

Charles Barkley of NBA on TNT has made some interesting forecasts this postseason. Just a few weeks ago he said that the Milwaukee Bucks would win the championship. Of course, that prediction came tumbling down when they lost to the Raptors. Barkley has since had to adjust his prediction although he's sticking with the Eastern Conference.

"To answer your question, I'm taking the Toronto Raptors," Barkley said. "There's no player in the NBA I'd rather have than Kawhi Leonard. He's a drama-free superstar. [...] He just wants to win, and there's never any drama. What's going be interesting is he's got a long time to get healthy. They don't play until Thursday."

Do you agree with Chuck? Who do you have winning it all this year? If the Raptors were to win, it would surely be a huge upset.