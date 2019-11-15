Carmelo Anthony has received an outpouring of support from current and former NBA players since agreeing to a deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, as he is finally back in the league for the first time in over a year. The news broke during Thursday night's TNT double-header, so viewers got to watch as Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson reacted in real time.

Both Shaq and Barkley noted that they're happy for Melo, but wondered how he's going to accept a role coming off the bench. Furthermore, Chuck believes the 10-time All-Star is entering a worse situation than his previous run with the Houston Rockets.

“What’s going to be interesting is those guards dominate the ball so much. And I just don’t understand ... ... it’s like he’s going to a worse situation. Because in Houston they only had one guy who ‘dribble-dribble-dribble-dribble-dribble. [In Portland] they got two guys who ‘dribble-dribble.’”

Anthony, 35, appeared in just ten games last season before being cut by the Rockets, and he has not appeared in an NBA game since November 8. In those games, Melo averaged 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds.

The veteran forward is expected to join the Blazers during their upcoming six-game road trip, which starts Saturday in San Antonio, and will include a trip to Houston to face Carmelo's former team on Monday, November 18. Portland is currently sitting at 4-8 on the season, following back-to-back losses against the Kings and Raptors.