After nearly a year away from the NBA, Carmelo Anthony is finally getting back in the game. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the 10-time All Star has agreed to a non-guaranteed deal with the Portland Trail Blazers and he is expected to join the team during their upcoming six-game road trip, which starts Saturday in San Antonio.

Worth noting: one of the stops on that road trip is in Houston on Monday night.

Anthony, 35, appeared in just ten games last season before being cut by the Rockets, and he has not appeared in an NBA game since November 8. During that span, Melo received an outpouring of support from current and former players who believed he was being blackballed by the NBA.

In fact, Stephen Jackson recently described how he felt every team in the league received a mass text message informing them not to sign the veteran forward. Says Jackson:

“It's a mass text that's sent out to every team, every team's CC'd, 'Don't fuck with him.' It happened to A.I. It happened to me. It happened to a lot of guys and it's definitely happening to Melo." "If anybody today said Melo is not better than 60% of the players in the NBA right now, they're a damn liar. And it's personal. Melo definitely belongs in the NBA and he definitely got blackballed, it ain't a secret man."

Needless to say, Melo's supporters came out in droves on Thursday night to congratulate him on getting back in the league. Check out some of the reactions from players and fans below.