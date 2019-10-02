Time hasn't been very kind to the New York Knicks as they haven't won an NBA championship since 1973. Their existence has been pretty sad over the last few decades and even with a couple of NBA Finals appearances in between, the team just hasn't been able to get over the hump. This past year, the Knicks finished with the worst record in the NBA and still weren't able to get the first overall pick. After a whole season of speculation and hope, the team wasn't able to land a single big-name free agent and fans were understandably crushed.

No one is giving the Knicks much of a chance to be good this season although some fans are still remaining a bit hopeful. During a recent autograph signing, one overzealous Knicks fan asked NBA on TNT analyst Charles Barkley about the team's chances. As you can imagine, he had a pretty hilarious answer to the question.

While Chuck knows all about not winning an NBA title, he also knows what does and doesn't make a great team. It's clear the Knicks just don't have it this season but perhaps there is hope that they can rebuild into something greater in the future.

As for this season, it's over before it's even started.