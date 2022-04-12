Chance The Rapper performed his new track, "Child of God" during an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Monday. In addition to the performance, he discussed how he came up with the title for the track, as well as his Ben And Jerry’s flavor “Mint Chocolate Chance.”

“The piece itself is an embodiment of Blackness," Chance said of the artwork for the new song and how it inspired the title. "It’s a lot of black bodies in the piece, and not only is it a multitude of them, but they’re all women. The fact that we exist, that we survive in the world that we live in is a testament to the fact that we are the children of God.”



Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images

The artwork was painted by Naïla Opiangah.

As for Chance's Ben And Jerry’s flavor, he explained that the proceeds will go to SocialWorks, his non-profit in Chicago.

"Child of God" was released last month as a title track for an upcoming album which is expected to hit streaming services at some point this year. Child of God will be Chance's first album since 2019’s The Big Day.

Check out Chance's appearance on The Late Show below.

[Via]