Chance the Rapper and Kanye West have always had a solid relationship with one another. The two have collaborated with one another and are both from Chicago so they certainly have a lot in common. Having said that, it shouldn't be a surprise that the two have spent a lot of time together and that includes family outings. For instance, Chance recently got married, with Kanye and Kim attending the wedding festivities. The power couple was infamously late to the celebration but they were there and that's what matters.

The "Hot Shower" rapper recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon where he spoke about his wedding and West's role in the whole thing. At one point, Chance told a funny story about how Kanye tried to take over by immersing himself within the wedding band.

“He’s awesome. What I remember is he tried to join the wedding band,” Chance said. “They were playing music, but he didn’t have his set-up, his beat machine, so he kind of stood next to them.”

Kanye is known for doing these kinds of things so Chance's story really shouldn't come as much of a surprise to anyone. Regardless, it's cool to see West wanting to put on a show for his friend, especially during the biggest day of his life.

[Via]