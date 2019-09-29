At the time of this writing (2:15 am EDT), there is still no sign of Kanye West's Jesus Is King album. However, new information has been added to the project's rhetoric as Ye is set to premiere an accompanying documentary.

Reportedly previewing the new film at Detroit's "Jesus Is King: A Kanye West Experience" event, Kanye also gifted guests at a similar event in Chicago to a sneak peek of the flick which is set to premiere on October 25th in IMAX Theaters.

Pitchfork reports that the film will follow Kanye and his group of musicians on-site at James Turrell's Roden Carter art installation in Arizona's Painted Desert. It features a performance from the group in true Sunday Service format as seen in cities across the country in weeks past.

The road towards Jesus Is King has been a winding one, to say the least. The project was originally scheduled for a release on Friday, September 27th and was ultimately announced to arrive today (Sunday, September 29th).

Elsewhere, Kanye also made an appearance at Chance The Rapper's The Big Day Tour kick-off in both rapper's hometown of Chicago Saturday night. For fans who missed out on the sold-out Jesus Is King experience that was also taking place in the city, 'Ye would join Chance onstage for a rendition of the duo's "All We Got" track plucked from Coloring Book.

According to Kim Kardashian, Kanye is expected to make one last stop in New York City to mimic the events held in Detroit and Chicago to complete the Jesus Is King experience.