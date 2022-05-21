mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Chalynn Drops Her First Single "What You Do" Under 4PF

Lawrencia Grose
May 21, 2022 09:41
190 Views
10
0
Chalynn "What You Do"/ 4PFChalynn "What You Do"/ 4PF
Chalynn "What You Do"/ 4PF

What You Do
Chalynn

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Lil Baby's first female artist, Chalynn, releases her first R&B record.


Back in November of 2020, Lil Baby signed singer, Chalynn Monee, to his label, 4 Pockets Full, better known as 4PF. Not only did she become the first lady of the esteemed record company, but she also took the seat as the first R&B artist as well. Since joining the team nearly two years ago, the Georgia is just now giving her fans what they've been longing to hear. 

Yesterday (May 20), Chalynn dropped her very first single "What You Do." The three-minute song is filled with guitar strums and bass, along with Chalynn's light and seductive voice. The message of the song is about being submissive to your partner by accident. In her first verse, she sings, "You put me in a trance/You took over/Thinking 'bout things I can't take back/Mind blown how you do that."

Following up on the meaning of her track, the songstress goes into her catchy chorus. "What you do to me/It feels like you have full control over my body/I won't fight it/I think I like it," she harmonizes.

To accompany the record, she released a music video. Using a black and white aesthetic, Chalynn shows off some skin in the visual that now has over 20,000 views. 

Watch the video below, and stream the song on Apple Music and Spotify. 

Quotable Lyrics

Forbidden fruit, it's yours
Come in my world, explore
Alter ego when I'm with you
You make me bad, bad

Chalynn
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Chalynn Drops Her First Single "What You Do" Under 4PF
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject