Chalynn Drops Her First Single "What You Do" Under 4PF

Back in November of 2020, Lil Baby signed singer, Chalynn Monee, to his label, 4 Pockets Full, better known as 4PF. Not only did she become the first lady of the esteemed record company, but she also took the seat as the first R&B artist as well. Since joining the team nearly two years ago, the Georgia is just now giving her fans what they've been longing to hear.

Yesterday (May 20), Chalynn dropped her very first single "What You Do." The three-minute song is filled with guitar strums and bass, along with Chalynn's light and seductive voice. The message of the song is about being submissive to your partner by accident. In her first verse, she sings, "You put me in a trance/You took over/Thinking 'bout things I can't take back/Mind blown how you do that."

Following up on the meaning of her track, the songstress goes into her catchy chorus. "What you do to me/It feels like you have full control over my body/I won't fight it/I think I like it," she harmonizes.

To accompany the record, she released a music video. Using a black and white aesthetic, Chalynn shows off some skin in the visual that now has over 20,000 views.

Watch the video below, and stream the song on Apple Music and Spotify.

Quotable Lyrics

Forbidden fruit, it's yours

Come in my world, explore

Alter ego when I'm with you

You make me bad, bad