Former NFL superstar Chad Johnson shared some sad news earlier today as he revealed that his mom Paula, passed away recently. Losing a family member is never easy, and sometimes, it can be difficult to let people know about what happened, as it can let all of those negative emotions loose.

Johnson, however, made sure to pay tribute to his mother on Instagram today, as he posted a video of the two dancing it what seemed to be a truly joyous occasion. The post also featured a nice caption, which saw Johnson refer to his mom by her nickname.

"R.I.P to my ð Paula Johnson aka Hurricane Paula," Johnson wrote on Instagram.

For those who don't know, Johnson's relationship with his mom has been well-documented over the years. The two were on a reality TV Show a few years ago which was meant as a way to repair their relationship and bring them closer together. When Johnson was five, his mother left Florida for California as she looked to create a better life for her family. Since Johnson was so young, she didn't want to uproot his life, so he let Chad stay with his grandmother. Eventually, the two reunited, and over the years, Johnson had become incredibly close with his mom.

We send our condolences to Johnson's family during this difficult time.

Alika Jenner/Getty Images