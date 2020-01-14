The NBA All-Star Game is just one month away, which means it's time for those potential All Stars, and their teammates, to start campaigning for votes. For instance, Boston Celtics rookie forward Grant Williams recently made the case for why Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown should all be headed to Chicago next month.

And if all three do earn All Star nods, Williams has vowed to die his hair pink for a month.

Following Boston's 113-101 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Monday night, Williams kicked off his media session by highlighting how well Walker, Tatum and Brown have played so far this season. Says the former Tennessee standout, "Kemba Walker is the only guard averaging, and actually is the only conference player, 22 points, five assists, three-and-half rebounds."

Of Tatum, Williams notes:

"(He) recently had 41 points (against the New Orleans Pelicans), averaging 30 (points) over the last couple of games. And — look at this — one of four Eastern Conference players averaging 21 and six and then has 41 (points) in a game, had six 3-pointers at 72 percent (shooting). So, definitely a talented enough performance to, you know, get into the All-Star Game.”

Lastly, the rookie mentioned how Jaylen Brown is averaging 20 points (on 49% shooting) to go along with seven rebounds per game.

"And he’s one of three guards averaging seven rebounds. How you gonna do that? Russell Westbrook did it three years ago, come on now. Jaylen Brown. So get him into the All-Star Game.”

In the most recent All Star fan vote returns, Walker ranked third among guards in the Eastern Conference, trailing only Trae Young and Kyrie Irvng, while Brown checked in at seventh overall in the backcourt. Tatum was fifth among front court players. Fans will be able to cast their vote up until Monday, January 20 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

