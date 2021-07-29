Whenever NBA Draft night comes around, you can pretty well be sure that there are going to be some massive trades. Teams are always looking to swap picks and when big superstars are involved, the trades are that much more entertaining. Tonight, the NBA Draft is set to go down in just a couple of hours, however, teams are already making massive waves. For instance, it was recently revealed that the Lakers and Wizards were closing in on a deal for Russell Westbrook that would also involve Kyle Kuzma, KCP, and Montrezl Harrell.

Other teams are also getting in on the action. There have been rumors surrounding guys like Buddy Hield, as well as Ben Simmons. Needless to say, we are going to be in for a pretty massive night as some of the biggest names in the sport will continue to be a part of trade talks.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Just a few minutes ago, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves made waves with a trade of their own, as they swapped Ricky Rubio and Taurean Prince. As part of this deal, the Timberwolves will be giving the Cleveland Cavaliers a second-round pick in next year's draft.

While this may not be a blockbuster deal, this is still a trade that should prove to be significant for both sides. With more trades on the horizon, keep it locked to HNHH for even more basketball coverage.