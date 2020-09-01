Kid Cudi's comeback has been multifaceted, spanning across music, film, and television alike. A testament to his artistic versatility, though some fans have been eager to hear the follow-up to "The Adventures Of Moon Man & Slim Shady" sooner rather than later. In the meantime, however, Cudi can be seen flexing the acting chops on both the big and small screen, having recently locked in a key role in Bill & Ted Face The Music, out in theaters now. Not only that, but he'll also be holding it down on HBO's upcoming series We Are Who We Are, directed by Luca Guadagnino of Call Me By Your Name fame.

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Boasting a cast that stars Jack Dylan Grazer, Kid Cudi, Chloë Sevigny, Alice Braga, and Jordan Kristine Seamon, the upcoming series centers around the relationship built between two young friends -- 14-year-old Fraser Wilson and Caitlin Harper, who is in the process of transitioning from female to male -- at an American military base in Italy. Cudi is set to play Harper's father and can be briefly seen in the official new trailer below, seemingly in the midst of a driveway breakdown. Though his presence is only fleeting, expect Cudi to have plenty of opportunities to flex his acting chops throughout the season.

Should you be interested in the upcoming series, which looks to be a highly dramatic coming of age tale for the modern age, look for the premiere episode to land on HBO September 14. Are you interested in checking this one out?