The late Juice WRLD might have found commercial success through emo-inspired melodic rap, but many respected the Chicago star for his freestyle prowess. Anyone who caught one of his myriad radio appearances can attest to Juice's acumen behind the mic, his appreciation for BARS made abundantly clear with every line. Clearly, Juice was a student of the game, boasting an appreciation and fondness for battle rap and punchlines. So much so that, at least at one point, his favorite rapper was former Ruff Ryders affiliate Cassidy.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In light of Juice's passing, Cassidy took to Instagram to pay homage to the young rapper. Sharing a picture of them linked up backstage, Cas took a moment to reflect on their interaction. "The Bul told me I was his favorite rapper growing up right before we took this pic," he writes in the caption. "It put a smile on my face." Rest assured, he's not lying about that.

It's certainly cool to see Juice WRLD connecting with some of the game's OGs, especially those unsung heroes like Cassidy. Sadly, the game lost a real one in Juice WRLD. Respect to Cassidy for sharing this moment.