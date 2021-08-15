mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Cassidy Fires Back At Tory Lanez With 7-Minute Diss Track "Plagiarism"

Alexander Cole
August 15, 2021 10:07
9.9K Views
Cassidy

Cassidy is back with more smoke for Tory Lanez.


Tory Lanez and Cassidy have been embroiled in a bit of a beef as of late and it is one that has truly baffled fans. It all started when Lanez paid homage to Cassidy during a freestyle. Cassidy didn't appreciate this as he felt as though Lanez was purposely biting off of him. While Lanez made sure to explain that's not what happened, Cassidy decided to continue with wrath against Tory, and even dropped a diss track called "Perjury." The diss track was roasted by fans, and it even garnered a response from Tory who dissed Cassidy during a freestyle.

Now, Cassidy is back for more blood as he just dropped a 7-minute long diss track called "Plagiarism." As you will hear below, Cassidy uses this song to drag Tory's name through the mud as he accuses him of plagiarizing other rappers while also not having his own style. Cassidy compares Lanez to 6ix9ine throughout the track, and delivers some scathing critiques that will certainly get fans talking.

Let us know what you think of this latest diss, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Yo you never killed man
Showed your true colors, you a chameleon
Like Wack 100 told 6ix9ine, you a civilian

