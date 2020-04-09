Ca$h Out Is Making A Comeback With "Pretty Girl World"

It was 2011 when Ca$h Out first broke out with his single "Cashin Out." The song would go viral, cementing a proper hit for the up-and-coming Atlanta rapper. He remained in our consciousness with follow-up singles like "She Twerkin," but none quite replicated the immense success of "Cashin Out." Still, the dude was (is) talented, he had a penchant for low-key melodies, and he was actually ahead of the curve in that front.

Since the height of his fame though, Ca$h Out has taken a step back from the music scene, releasing few songs and leaving his record label, Epic. Now he's vying for his comeback, with a new single released independently, with distribution from Opposition. There's more music on the way too, with the rapper promising an album-- his first project since 2017's mixtape Different.

It's clear from "Pretty Girl World" that Ca$h Out hasn't lost his touch. He raps over a guitar-driven trap beat, harmonizing with the guitar for a vibe-filled hook, big upping pretty girls all over.

Give it a listen and let us know what you think-- are you here for Ca$h Out's comeback?

Quotable Lyrics

I swear you standing like a horse in the heels or something

Hair laid, paid all the bill this month

Backwoods yeah I showed her how to roll my blunts

Straight shots, yeah I told her I'm aight on the punch

She got me all in the matrix, yeah she must be the one

Your future lookin' bright girl, bright like the sun

One bottle down and I swear the night just begun

She sent a text to her girl like you missin' the fun