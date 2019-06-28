Carnage, G-Eazy, & Wiz Khalifa Deliver "Wait For Me"

It's an interesting fusion of hip hop and electronica on "Wait For Me," a single by EDM DJ Carnage. He linked up with G-Eazy and Wiz Khalifa for the track that also features a female voice on the chorus. Carnage and G-Eazy are longtime friends, as they've worked together to release a collaborative EP Step Brothers. Carnage previously spoke with us about hooking up musically with the Bay Area rapper and he teased, "Yeah, he's definitely going to need me for another project cause his music that's not with me is not that great," he said with a smile. "But I'm here to help him, we're blood, and I'll be there to save him, whenever he trickles back down after the Step Brothers hype."

"Wait For Me" is a smooth track that, unlike many EDM favorites, doesn't have any heavy drops. It does, however, switch tempos and beats throughout as it transitions from the chorus to the verses while maintaining a mellow tempo. Let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Don't wait for it, set a time or date for it

Set a time and place for it

Don't look back just face forward

We been through it

Last night got into it

Your friend said don't say sorry

Stay here and let him do it





