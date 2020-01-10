Portland Trail Blazers star Carmelo Anthony and his Melo7 Tech Partners recently teamed up with online car dealership Gettacar to surprise a single mother in the Baltimore area with a new set of wheels.

According to the report, Shalita Addison's 1997 Honda Accord has caused her plenty of stress over the years, making it difficult to get to work, doctor's appointments and her daughter's basketball games at Mount St. Mary's. Addison won't have those issues anymore, though, after she was presented with a 2017 Mazda CX, courtesy of Melo.

Check out the full story in the video embdded below.

On the court, Melo has provided the Blazers with a much-needed boost as he is currently averaging 16 points and 6 rebounds in a little more than 31 minutes of action per night. Portland's season as a whole has not gone as planned, they're currently sitting at 16-23 as we near the halfway point of the season. That said, the Blazers are just 1.5 games back of the eighth seed with plenty of games remaining.

Up next for the Blazers is a home game against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks.