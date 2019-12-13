Carmelo Anthony wrapped up his mini reunion tour on Thursday night as he recently played three of his former teams in the span of 15 days. It started on Sunday when Carmelo and the Blazers suffered a home loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, continued Tuesday as the Blazers hosted the New York Knicks, and finished up on Thursday night in Denver.

Following the 114-99 loss, in which Melo scored 20 and grabbed nine rebounds, he was asked about his desire to have his jersey retired in New York and if he has ever thought about the Nuggets retiring his No. 15 jersey. Anthony responded, "This is where it should be retired, to be honest with you." He added with a smile, "But maybe not, cause Jokic got 15 now."

The Nuggets drafted Anthony third overall out of Syracuse in the star-studded 2003 NBA Draft, and he spent his first eight seasons with the team before being dealt to the New York Knicks.

As a result of Thursday's loss at the Pepsi Center, the Blazers fell to 10-16 on the season. In his 12 games with the team, Anthony is averaging 16.3 points and 5.9 rebounds in a little over 31 minutes of action per night. The team has the rest of the weekend off before returning to the court on Monday night in Phoenix.

Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images