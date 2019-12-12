Carmelo Anthony has been having himself a nice little comeback in Portland this season and last night, he got to play against his former team, the New York Knicks. Anthony's time in New York was fairly tumultuous as the team rarely made it to the postseason and were only able to win a grand total of one playoff series. Despite this, Anthony is a bit of a legend in New York and the fans there seem to love him all the same.

With Melo's career winding down, many are talking about his legacy and what he means to the teams he's played for. In a report from Marc Berman of the New York Post, Melo was asked about the possibility of having his jersey retired in Madison Square Garden and whether it's something he desires.

Katharine Lotze/Getty Images

“Do I think about it? Anybody would want to get that opportunity if it’s there. We’ll see when that time comes. Hopefully, they’ll hang ‘7’ somewhere up there,” Anthony explained.

Considering Anthony didn't bring the team very much playoff success, there is reason to believe a jersey retirement is a bit of a longshot at this point. While Melo was certainly a great player for them, sending his jersey to rafters might be a tad overzealous.

What do you think? Does Melo deserve his spot amongst other Knicks greats?