Carmelo Anthony didn't receive an invitation to the Team USA training camp this week, despite being the most decorated Olympic basketball player of all-time. Melo reportedly requested to play for Team USA in the 2019 FIBA World Cup, but was denied because management felt he'd be a distraction.

According to Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix, USA Basketball Managing Director Jerry Colangelo recently explained:

“He made a great contribution. He was a very good international player. But for where we are and what we’re doing, that conceivably could have been a distraction. I understand why the request was made. He’s trying to reestablish himself. I think that has to be done in the [NBA].”

The reason behind Team USA's decision not to offer Melo an invite has many crying foul, including Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, who recently called in to SiriusXM to express his thoughts on the matter.

"I had to speak up for Melo. He should be on that team. Absolutely no reason for them not to have him on that team." Cuban added, "As far as distractions, you've got the best coaches in the universe coaching that team, how is he gonna be a distraction?"

Anthony, 35, ranks as USA Basketball’s all-time leader in career points, rebounds, and games played, with three Olympic gold medals to his name. Team USA will hold a Blue vs White intrasquad scrimmage tonight in Las Vegas, before cutting down the 16-man roster to the 12 players that will compete in the World Cup in China from August 31-September 15.

Listen to Cuban's full comments about the Melo situation in the tweet embedded below.