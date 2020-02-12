When Carmelo Anthony entered the league in 2003, New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson was just three years old. On Tuesday night, the two Jordan Brand ambassadors shared their court for the first time - and Zion left a lasting impression on the veteran All Star.

Following the Pelicans' 138-117 victory, during which Zion recorded a career-high 31 points with nine rebounds and five assists, Melo admitted that he has never seen anything quite like the 19-year old powerhouse. Says Anthony, "I don't really think he's comparable to anyone that I have seen. Someone who is as powerful as that, who jumps like that.”

Zion's quickness, explosiveness and leaping ability were all on full display at the Smoothie King Center on Tuesday. He needed just 28 minutes to post his 31-9-5 stat line, something that only three other 19-year old have done in NBA history. Those three are: LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Luka Doncic.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Williamson is also just the third player with seven 20-point games in his first 10 career games over the past 30 seasons, joining Hall of Famers Grant Hill and Shaquille O'Neal. Williamson is only just getting started, but even he admits that he couldn't have expected such an electric start to his NBA career.

"I expect to make an impact, but I don't expect to do nothing like this," Williamson said after the win, per ESPN. "Just kinda look to come in, kinda fit, not try to mess up. My teammates and coaches are always pushing me, like be outside the box."

Sean Gardner/Getty Images