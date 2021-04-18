Carmelo Anthony Hilariously Fails The "Pass The Phone" Challenge

Carmelo Anthony's time with the Portland Trail Blazers has been a story of triumph. Just over a year ago, Anthony was considered down and out, all while fans weren't giving him much of a chance at a comeback. In the end, however, Melo was able to prove everyone wrong and as a member of the Blazers, he has been impeccable. Players like Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum have completely embraced him, showing what an impact Melo has had thus far.

As one of the stars on the team, Anthony is always being asked to participate in extra-curricular team challenges that are meant for social media. For instance, over the weekend, Melo was asked to do the "Pass The Phone" challenge with other Blazers stars. For those who don't know, the challenge asks the first person to deliver a description of who they are passing the phone to, without naming that person. Then the next person does the same thing and the process repeats over and over.

Unfortunately, Melo did not get the message that you are not supposed to say the person's name. As you can see in the clip below, Melo immediately begins to describe Enes Kanter, and even says his name numerous times. Eventually, the clip went viral after being posted by HouseOfHighlights, and Melo couldn't help but laugh at himself as he took to the comments with some laughing emojis.

To be fair, Melo is one of the older players in the league, so when it comes to TikTok challenges, we should all be giving him a break.