Carmelo Anthony is one of the most prolific scorers to ever play in the NBA. Over the past few years, some fans have tried to say that Melo is washed although he has proven this to be false ever since joining the Portland Trail Blazers. Anthony has found his role as a secondary scorer on a team that boasts the talents of one of the best point guards in the league, in Damian Lillard.

Since joining the Blazers, Anthony has consistently crept up the all-time scorer's list and last night, he reached yet another milestone. The Blazers star officially surpassed Hakeem Olajuwon for 11th on the all-time list. This was after a 26-point game in a win against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Following the match, Carmelo spoke on just how much the milestone means to him.

“I’m still here, I’m still playing, I’m still going, I’m still enjoying the game, I’m still happy.. that’s all that matters,” Melo said. With this performance, Melo now has 26,946 points and this total is only going to keep going higher. Now, Melo will be going for the Top 10.

Melo has proven that he can still play at an elite level and we're sure the Blazers are ecstatic that they gave him a chance last season.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images