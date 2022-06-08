Cardi B is a fashion icon in her own right, and she wants to help you become one too. Later this month, the mother of two and Reebok will be delivering their fourth collaboration together, this one called the "Let Me Be...Enchanted" collection.

The Invasion of Privacy artist delivered the trailer for the forthcoming capsule on Twitter earlier today. "My First @reebok Collection of 2022 – dropping 6/17 at 10 AM EST #ReebokxCardiB," she wrote above the video, which includes footage of her modelling the garments and jumping about for the photoshoot, joking about having to pee if she keeps it up.

Francois Durand/Getty Images

Standout pieces from this season's offerings include a fuzzy cropped pink jacket, as well as a leotard which is optimal for layering. Of course, Cardi also helped design some sneakers, such as the Freestyle Hi Cardi in a baby blue colourway, and the Classic Leather Sneaker V2 which comes in a berry colourway.

If you're hoping to purchase some pieces from the collaboration yourself, prices range from $75 to $300, with sizes ranging from 2XS to 4XL for the leotard. As for the kicks, select colourways will be available to purchase in kids and toddler sizes.





Garments go on sale at Reebok's online store and at Footlocker locations around the United States starting on June 17.

In other news, the 29-year-old started out her week by airing out a critic on Twitter who was accusing her of attempting to "boost streams" on her upcoming sophomore album by adding previously released singles to the tracklist – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more streetwear news updates.

