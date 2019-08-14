Reebok launched their new "Meet Your There" campaign on Wednesday featuring Cardi B, as she shares her point of view on the importance of staying true to your weird self.

As seen in the video embedded below, Cardi describes what makes her unique, how growing up in the Bronx has influenced her style, and ultimately why Reebok's "Meet You There" collection is the perfect reflection of her personality and unapologetic attitude.

The specially-curated collection, available for both men and women, intersects street style and workout wear, highlighted by bold graphics and bright colors that allow wearers to express their personal style and creativity.

Celebrating individual style and personal expression, "Meet You There" offers an array of athleisure apparel for both men and women in an extended range of sizes (XXS – XXXL) with prices ranging from $25-$70. The "Meet You There" collection is available now at Reebok.com.

