If you thought that Cardi B’s Paris Fashion Week looks were incredible, wait until you see what the “Rumors” singer pulled out for the American Music Awards last night. The 29-year-old not only brought home the award for Best Rap Song, but also provided plenty of entertainment as the event’s host.

When she made her grand entrance, the mother of two was dripping in head-to-toe Schiaparelli, wearing a beautiful, strapless black gown, a matching veil, larger-than-life gold earrings, an interesting gold face mask, and long black gloves with built-in gold nails. “A lot of looks tonight, a lot of looks,” she teased PEOPLE on the red carpet.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

“I'm running on two hours' sleep, and I arrived here today at 10 a.m. for rehearsal,” Cardi explained. “We just finished at 2 o'clock, [I] got dressed, and I'm here and I'm going back again for my big entrance, and [to] host the show!” The New York native also revealed that she was “a little bit scared” she would end up cursing on live TV. “It's like, you know what, I don't know — fine me!” she joked.

The fashionista also told PEOPLE that after she was done her hosting duties for the evening, she would be headed right back home to her two young children. “Last week both of my babies were sick at the same time, and it literally drove me crazy insane. [There were] a lot of tears, but they're both fine now, and I'm here hosting, working."

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Some of the starlet’s other noteworthy looks throughout the evening included a large feather headpiece, paired with a black dress and silver accessories, a beautiful, flowy, lime green ensemble, a black and white corset with yet another ginormous headband, and an angelic white dress complete with a side slit that perfectly showed off her curves.

Which of Cardi B’s looks from the AMA’s is your favourite? Leave a comment and let us know.

[Via]