Undoubtedly one of the most popular shows on Netflix right now is You. The original thriller recently released its highly anticipated third season, starring Penn Badgely (Gossip Girl) and Victoria Pedretti (The Haunting of Hill House) as a twisted couple who would do nearly anything for one another in the name of love.

The show’s first season hit Netflix back in September of 2018, and quickly gained acclaim around the world. Apparently, even Cardi B is a fan.

Over the weekend, the 29-year-old retweeted a video of Pedretti and Badgely attending a fan event in the Philippines, during which the latter praised Cardi B for her online presence, sharing that he doesn’t feel super confident using social media.

“[Cardi B] has an authentic relationship [with social media],” the 34-year-old told fans. “It’s like this incredibly nuanced place to be, and despite what many might judge as ‘antics’ and all this, I feel like she has an incredibly authentic relationship to [social media] and that’s why people like her so much.”

When the “WAP” rapper got wind of the video, she fangirled, to say the least. “OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME !!! OMMMGGGG!!!!!!Yoooo like I’m famous famous,” the mother of two tweeted.

Badgely, who plays obsessive-sociopathic-killer boyfriend, Joe Goldberg in You, was taken aback by Cardi’s enthusiasm, simply responding, “I–.” The replies have been filled with memes, poking fun at the actor’s character, and how his new rapper BFF might quickly become his new victim.

“But then I saw you, Cardi. Were you flirting with me? I’ll find a way to be with you, anything for us to be together,” one person tweeted.

