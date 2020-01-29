Kids literally do the darndest things, which in translation usually means the cutest crap to put even the biggest smile on the face of Scrooge. Following the 2020 GRAMMYs, Cardi B and Offest proved their beautiful bundle of joy, one-and-a-half-year-old Kulture Kiari Cephus, is probably the cutest of them all. Oh, and she's got some pipes that prove the talent definitely runs in the family.

"She said LISTEN TO MY VOCALS !!!" Cardi wrote jokingly about Kulture's IG singalong to one of the standout songs from Disney's Moana (seen above), following up by writing, "Let me find out my baby finna be a star!" The song, titled "How Far I'll Go" and originally sung by Auli'i Cravalho, is a pretty tough one to belt out even for the best vocalists in the game, so we give Kulture an "A for effort" for even attempting to tackle it. The ending note is our personal favorite moment, which we're sure Cardi and Offset would agree with as they watched their baby girl belt it out with confidence & conviction. Give this girl a GRAMMY already, ASAP!

Watch the cute clip above, and listen to the original song below if you want to sing along yourself: