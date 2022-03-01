Cardi B and Offset left the waitstaff at Brooklyn Chop House with a decently large tip after running their bill up $3,0000 for a casual date night in the city. After taking up a few tables with their entire team and ordering some dumplings and dessert, they left the staff a $1,400 tip.

The couple snapped a picture with the restaurant's owner, Robert Cummins, who posted the group selfie to IG. He made his caption, "Chopping it up with @iamcardib and @offsetyrn" including multiple hashtags.

The two can be seen posted up with their shades on, all bundled up for the cold weather. Cardi matched the details on her sweatshirt with her orange-framed glasses, while Offset flashes his watch and his Supreme puffer jacket.

Sources told Page Six that the couple had arrived with their team without a reservation, asking for a "private dinner experience." The restaurant offered an existing party free alcohol to finish their dinner faster so they would be able to accommodate the celebrity guests.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

This isn't the first time the couple has shown up to the Chop House with no reservations, and this isn't the first celebrity guest Cummins' has satisfied either. The Brooklyn Chop House is a very popular celebrity attraction in New York.

Check out the restaurant's post with Cardi and Offset!

[via]