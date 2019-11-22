While reports of Jamie Foxx's dating are still up in the air, the Robin Hood actor continues to live it up any given night despite who he's romantically linked to. After he reportedly ended things with Katie Holmes, Jamie was reported to be dating Kate Beckinsale (but she denied it) and now the latest report is that he may have a thing with comedian Natalie Friedman.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

According to Page Six, Jamie was doing his own thing earlier this week when he spoke at a benefit for the Prostate Cancer Foundation that included Michael Milken, David Geffen, David Foster and Katharine McPhee. A source told the publication that at one point, "everyone got on their chairs," leading us to believe the mood was just right.

After the event (that raised $5 million) Jamie and a crew of 30 headed to Brooklyn Chop House and things got even more entertaining. After the music at the establishment was turned up, Jamie "jumped up and began salsa dancing with a patron and the waitstaff.” Apparently Jamie stayed until 5 AM and left a tip to the tune of $2,000.

In other Jamie news, previous reports suggest that Katie Holmes ended things with him due to his "partying ways."