Conversations about Artificial Intelligence have been mulling about for some time, but music fans were not ready for FN Meka. The AI rapper has been amassing a tremendous following online as it had over 10 million Instagram followers alone. The computer-generated hitmaker has gone viral on TikTok on more than one occasion, but not everyone was thrilled about Capitol Records' latest venture. Some have complained that FN Meka was purposefully made to be racially ambiguous, however, it repeatedly says the n-word in its rhymes.

There has also been backlash from artists who fear being boxed out of the industry, and after a wave of backlash, Capitol Records has returned with a response.

According to The New York Times, the famed label has "severed ties" with FN Meka after receiving a barrage of complaints.

“CMG has severed ties with the FN Meka project, effective immediately,” the label reportedly said in a statement. "We offer our deepest apologies to the Black community for our insensitivity in signing this project without asking enough questions about equity and the creative process behind it. We thank those who have reached out to us with constructive feedback in the past couple of days-your input was invaluable as we came to the decision to end our association with the project.”

This came hours after the Industry Blackout account on social media penned a message to the label, condemning them over FN Meka and stating that it was a "direct insult to the Black community and our culture."

In full, it read:

“It has come to our attention that your company has decided to partner with Factory New on signing the artificially designed ‘rapper’ FN Meka. While we applaud innovation in tech that connects listeners to music and enhances the experience, we find fault in the lack of awareness in how offensive this caricature is. It is a direct insult to the Black community and our culture. An amalgamation of gross stereotypes, appropriative mannerisms that derive from Black artists, complete with slurs infused in lyrics. This digital effigy is a careless abomination and disrespectful to real people who face real consequences in real life. For example, Gunna, a Black artist who is featured on a song with FN Meka, is currently incarcerated for rapping the same type of lyrics this robot mimics. The difference is, your artificial rapper will not be subject to federal charges for such. For your company to approve this shows a serious lack of diversity and resounding amount of tone deaf leadership, this is simply unacceptable and will not be tolerated. We demand this partnership be terminated, a formal public apology be issued, FN Meka removed from all platforms. Furthermore, all monies spent by Capitol Records and Factory New for this project will be allocated to charitable organizations that directly support Black youth in the arts, as well as marketing budgets for Black artists signed to Capitol Records. We look forward to your response and compliance.”

Check it out below.

[via]