Cam'ron & A-Trak's Long-Awaited "U Wasn't There" Is Here

Aron A.
September 23, 2022 11:15
U Wasn't There
Cam'ron & A-Trak

Cam'ron and A-Trak join forces on "U Wasn't There" ft. Dame Dash, Styles P, Jim Jones and more.


Eight years ago, Cam'ron and A-Trak announced that they would be joining forces for a project titled, Federal Reserve. It was a body of work that was conceptualized by the Montreal producer, Cam and Dame Dash. However, it became one of the many projects that never ended up dropping. Fortunately, A-Trak got things back in motion recently. Today, they've unveiled, U Wasn't There, a nine-song effort that merge together Cam's multi-syllabic rhyme schemes and Harlem tales with A-Trak's ear for production. 

The new EP from Cam'ron and A-Trak boasts a heavy presence from Dame Dash across its 9 songs with additional appearances coming from Conway, Jim Jones, Styles P, Juelz Santana, and Mr. Vegas. On the production side, A-Trak holds it down with Just Blaze, DJ Khalil, Thelonious Martin, and !llmind.

Check the tracklist below.

  1. This Is My City (Federal Reserve Version)
  2. All I Really Wanted
  3. Ghetto Prophets Ft. Conway The Machine
  4. Dipset Acrylics ft. Mr. Vegas
  5. Dame Skit ft. Damon Dash
  6. Cheers
  7. Think Boy ft. Jim Jones & Styles P
  8. What You Do ft. Damon Dash
  9. Dipshits Ft. Juelz Santana & Damon Dash (Bonus Track)
