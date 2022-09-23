Cam'ron & A-Trak's Long-Awaited "U Wasn't There" Is Here

Eight years ago, Cam'ron and A-Trak announced that they would be joining forces for a project titled, Federal Reserve. It was a body of work that was conceptualized by the Montreal producer, Cam and Dame Dash. However, it became one of the many projects that never ended up dropping. Fortunately, A-Trak got things back in motion recently. Today, they've unveiled, U Wasn't There, a nine-song effort that merge together Cam's multi-syllabic rhyme schemes and Harlem tales with A-Trak's ear for production.
The new EP from Cam'ron and A-Trak boasts a heavy presence from Dame Dash across its 9 songs with additional appearances coming from Conway, Jim Jones, Styles P, Juelz Santana, and Mr. Vegas. On the production side, A-Trak holds it down with Just Blaze, DJ Khalil, Thelonious Martin, and !llmind.
Check the tracklist below.
- This Is My City (Federal Reserve Version)
- All I Really Wanted
- Ghetto Prophets Ft. Conway The Machine
- Dipset Acrylics ft. Mr. Vegas
- Dame Skit ft. Damon Dash
- Cheers
- Think Boy ft. Jim Jones & Styles P
- What You Do ft. Damon Dash
- Dipshits Ft. Juelz Santana & Damon Dash (Bonus Track)