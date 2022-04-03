Camila Cabello says that she went through one of her worst experiences at the beach over the weekend when she was followed by the paparazzi. The singer reflected on the incident with a lengthy Instagram post, in which she discusses the effects the media has had on her mental health.

“Every time I’ve gone to this beach club in Miami I get papped – somehow when I check in paps know and get me in my bikini and every time I’ve felt super vulnerable and unprepared – I’ve worn bikinis that were to small and paid no mind to how I looked, then saw pictures online and comments and been so upset,” Camila began her statement.



Theo Wargo / Getty Images

She continued: “I reminded myself when it impacted my self esteem that I was thinking the culture’s thoughts and not my own. A culture who has gotten so used to an image of what a ‘healthy’ woman’s body looks like that is completely not real for a lot of women.”

Cabello went on to say that, despite trying to handle the situation intellectually, its hard not to get emotional when dealing with constant negative feedback.

