Though some of the biggest names in Hollywood got their start thanks to famous family members already in the industry, others, like Cameron Diaz, come from far less glamourous beginnings.

During a sitdown on the Second Life Podcast, the 49-year-old opened up about life before she got her big break starring alongside Jim Carrey in The Mask, even revealing that there was a point when she might've illegally carried drugs to Morroco without knowing.

Back in the '90s, Diaz made the move to Paris after saving enough money, hoping that she could start a modelling career. "I was there a full year and didn't work one day," she admitted to host Hillary Kerr.

"I couldn't book a job to save my life. Then I got one job but, really, I think I was a mule carrying drugs to Morocco – I swear to God."

The mother of one said that she was given a locked suitcase said to be carrying her "costumes," although when she got to the airport she began to panic as she second-guessed the contents.





"I'm this blonde-haired, blue-eyed girl in Morocco. I'm wearing torn jeans and platform boots, with my hair down – this is really unsafe. I told them, 'I don't know, it's not mine, I have no idea whose it is."

Upon returning to France, Diaz left the luggage with the authorities. "That was the only job I got in Paris," she said, though her life changed for the better when she was approached by a casting agent in Los Angeles.

Because she had never acted, the San Diego native was hesitant to take on the role of Tina Carlyle in The Mask, but it ultimately led her to act in other classics like Being John Malkovich, There's Something About Mary, The Holiday, What Happens in Vegas, and of course, Charlie's Angels.

