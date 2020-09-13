Throughout the course of his career, Cam Newton has been seen as a bit of a fashion icon. While sure, many fans will probably hate his outfits, there are certainly people out there who find his style amusing. Newton is never shy to wear what he wants, which is something we have come to expect. Now that Newton is with the Patriots, this trend won't be stopping anytime soon, as demonstrated by what he wore to Gilette Stadium today.

As you can see in the Instagram post below, Newton is wearing a very loud yellow tuxedo, along with one of his signature hats. He also has some pretty interesting loafers which say "Bam" on them in comic book styling. Overall, it's a pretty interesting look that certainly has fans polarized on social media. Needless to say, he is already making a pretty big impression in New England.

In just a few minutes, Newton will be making his debut with the team, who are about to take on the Miami Dolphins in the first game of the season. Fans aren't sure how Newton will fare in a Patriots uniform, although his training camp appears to have been promising.

Let us know what you think of the outfit, in the comments below.